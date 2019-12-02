Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Ilene Maynard. View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-2222 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Entombment Following Services Hillcrest Memorial Gardens 1911 Forest Dr Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Agnes Ilene Maynard, 89 of Annapolis, passed peacefully on November 24, 2019 at the Bickford Spotsylvania Sr. Living of VA surrounded by family and friends. Born December 31, 1929 the daughter of Virgil M. Hart and Nellie Gray Copenhaver, she is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jack H. Maynard, two sisters and six brothers. Mrs. Maynard is survived by one sister, Shirley Chatham of Florida and one brother, Roger Hart of Missouri, four daughters Barbara Hopkins (Bruce) of Spotsylvania,VA , Brenda Pierpont (Skip) of Tampa, FL, Beverly Barton of Chester, MD and Beth Scott (Jeff) of Bristol, VA. , 10 loving grandchildren and 12 loving great grandchildren. Mrs. Maynard is a long time resident of Annapolis, MD, 43 yrs. She and her husband managed Hillcrest Memorial Gardens for almost 30 yrs. Mrs. Maynard enjoyed being with her family for celebrations and savored the experience of trying different foods. She was a passionate fan of football and always made sure to watch her team, the Dallas Cowboys, when they were on TV. But most of all, those who knew her will always remember her kind and joyful spirit and warm and embracing smile that always lit up the room. Agnes will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation is Tuesday, Dec. 3rd, 2019, from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Ave. Annapolis, MD 21401. Funeral Services will follow at 1:30 with Pastor Raleigh Medley officiating. Entombment will follow immediately at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 1911 Forest Dr. Annapolis, MD 21401. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital Caring Hospice, 111 Old Greenwich Dr., Ste. 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online condolences may be left for the family at

