Aiden M. Krueger (2017 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aiden M. Krueger.
Service Information
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD
21784
(410)-795-1400
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Community
915 Liberty Rd
Eldersburg, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Aiden M. Krueger, age 2 of Westminster, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Born May 2, 2017 in Baltimore, he was the son of Thomas and Katelin Krueger of Westminster. Aiden passed away from complications after heart surgery. Aiden fought his fight up to the very end & was so brave. He truly was a warrior. His impact upon others in his 2 years of life is immeasurable. Surviving in addition to his parents are his fellow triplet brothers Jacob and Zachary Krueger, grandparents Kim and John Kreger, Kathleen and Michael Schratz, and Valerie and Michael Day, uncles Alec and Cole Kreger, and godparents Steven and Stacy French. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Funeral liturgy will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg. Interment is private. Those desiring may make memorial donations to University of Maryland, Children's Heart Program.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.