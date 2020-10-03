Alan Carlyle Johnson Jr., known as Lance to all, of Grasonville, MD, passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side on Monday Sept 28, 2020. Lance was born July 28, 1959 to the late Jeanne O'Neill Johnson and Alan Carlyle Johnson. Lance was loved deeply. He will be missed deeply. Lance is survived by his wife of 18 years, Janet Buck Johnson, his daughter from a previous marriage: Amanda Taylor Johnson, 3 grandchildren: Olivia, Alec and Atreus, siblings: Mike (Dianna) Johnson, Darby (Mike) McCarthy, Erika (Don) Dowgiallo, and numerous nieces and nephews. Lance was preceded in death by his mother Jeanne, father Alan and two children from a previous marriage: Alan and Kristen Johnson. He also leaves behind many close friends and neighbors that became extended family. A celebration of life for Lance will be held on October 17, 3-6PM, at his home in Grasonville, Md. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Compass Regional Hospice. To see a full memorial for lance visit: https://everloved.com/life-of/alan-johnson/obituary/