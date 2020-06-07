Alan Edward Klick, age 72, of Sykesville, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Gilchrist Hospice. Born September 30, 1947 in Lebanon, PA, he was the son of the late Jean Paul and Miriam Leiss Klick. He was the husband of 30 years of Catherine Whitaker-Klick. Alan was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Other than is passion for his family, he loved his pets and animals. Although, most people identify Alan with his love for Ice Hockey. He was a player, avid fan and most notably coached youth hockey. Surviving in addition to his wife are his son Andrew Klick; step-daughter and son-in-law Meghan and John Thomas; grandsons Jack and Grayson Thomas; sister and brother-in-law Sue and John Bates; and his nephew Tracy Schafer and his family. A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Sykesville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alan's name can be made to UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center's new simulation lab and learning center: https://www.umms.org/bwmc/giving/power-caring/make-a-donation (designate "Simulation Lab and Learning Center" in the drop-down box) or BWMC Foundation, 300 Hospital Drive, Suite 231, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.