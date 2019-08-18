Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Yarbro. View Sign Service Information St James Episcopal Church 3100 Monkton Rd Monkton, MD 21111 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. James Episcopal Church 3100 Monkton Road Monkton , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alan David Yarbro, Baltimore lawyer and civic leader, passed away from Alzheimer's on July 20th at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson at age 77. He was born on September 16, 1941 in Huntington, West Virginia to the late USNA Professor Emeritus John Yarbro, and the late Bernice Yarbro, a French teacher at Annapolis Junior High School. Alan spent his youth in Annapolis where he was a talented short stop on local Little League teams, and before and during college, worked summers as an apprentice bricklayer for neighbor Bob Wolff's construction company. In the 10th grade Alan transferred from Annapolis High to Gilman School where he continued his studies and pursuit of sports. Alan was described by Gilman friend and Sports Illustrated columnist, Frank Deford as "the best athlete on our basketball team." Upon graduation from Gilman in 1958, Alan was scouted by the Detroit Tigers, but turned down an offer to train with them to attend Harvard University where he pitched on the baseball team and graduated magna cum laude in 1962. He attended Harvard Law School where he graduated cum laude in 1966. Throughout his life, Alan was passionate about sports. When he returned from Harvard, he pitched for Spring Grove, a semi-professional baseball team. Years later, he coached the Roland Park Little League's Cavaliers with close friends Jim Wright and Harvey Clapp. When living in Guilford, he enjoyed walking to Memorial Stadium and watching the Orioles with his daughters. Alan joined Venable, Baetjer and Howard, becoming a partner in 1972. In 1996, he was appointed senior executive and General Counsel of Mercantile Bankshares Corporation and had a significant role in the design and legislation of Maryland's 1999 takeover law. Following PNC's takeover of Mercantile in 2006, he returned to Venable until his retirement in 2014. Alan's civic work included President of the WS Baer Corporation (holding company for Children's Hospital), and trustee of Children's and Northwest Hospitals. He also served on boards and committees with Life Bridge Heath, Children's Hospital at Sinai Foundation, and Park Heights Street Academy Baltimore. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lee Yarbro; three daughters, Wendy Ponvert, Jennifer Yarbro and Caroline Yarbro; four grandchildren; two nieces; sister-in-law, Lynn Yarbro of Annapolis; and the Cloud Club. He was predeceased by his brother Roger Yarbro. The family asks that donations in Alan's memory be made to Gilchrist Hospice Towson or The . A celebration of life ceremony will be held on September 7 at 11 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 3100 Monkton Road, Monkton MD. Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Harvard Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

