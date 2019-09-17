Albert C. Stanton Jr. (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD
21401
(410)-268-6015
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
1808 Poplar Ave
Annapolis, MD
Wake
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Second Baptist Church,
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
Obituary
Albert Clifton Stanton, Jr., 90, of Annapolis, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019. He was born February 17, 1929 to the late Albert C. Stanton and Eva Parker Stanton Dove. Affectionately known as Junior, he was a retired ambulance driver at the US Naval Academy. A committed servant of the Lord, Albert was ordained a deacon in 1989. He leaves to cherish his life 5 children; Charles Hicks IV, Albert Stanton III, Raymond Stanton, Daniel Haskin and Marsella Haskin Hare along with grandchildren, one aunt, a nephew, great grandchildren, great nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends. Family visitation on Wednesday, 9/18, 5-7 PM at Reese and Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Drive in Annapolis. His life celebration is Thursday, September 19th at Second Baptist Church, 1808 Poplar Ave, Annapolis MD. The viewing will begin at 9:00 AM, wake at 10:30 AM and funeral services at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
