Albert D. Veach, 87, of Glen Burnie passed away on October 6, 2020. Albert was born on May 15, 1933 in Rock Grove, Illinois to the late John and Irene Veach. He is survived by his beloved wife, Grace Veach; his step-son, Joseph Althoff; his daughter-in-law, Dianne Althoff and his son-in-law, Charles Boyer. He is also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Albert was preceded in death by his step-children, Audrey Boyer and Louis Althoff. Albert and his wife, loved bowling, they enjoyed dancing and dinners and they took traveling vacations to visit family from out of state. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Thursday, Oct 15th from 11-1 pm. Interment private. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to get into the funeral home.