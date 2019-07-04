Albert A. Harris passed away at the age of 70 on Friday June 28, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital after a long battle with multiple illnesses. He is survived by his son and wife Albert Harris Jr. and Andrea Harris, three grandchildren, sister Katherine Thompson, and nephew Leon Harris. As a lover of music and life, his song has ended, but his melody lives on. The family will hold a celebration of life to be announced at a later time. Event information will be posted https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/albert-harris-sr/1059 on GatheringUs.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 4, 2019