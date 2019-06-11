Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Ritchie Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Ritchie "Bucky" Jones, 93, died peacefully at his home in Heritage Harbour, Annapolis on June 1, 2019. He was born November 12, 1925 and lived his entire life in Annapolis. Bucky was the devoted husband to the late Betty Jane Jones, They were married for 69 years. He graduated from Annapolis High School in 1942. Buck was proud of his service in the US Army from 1943-46 in the Air Corps, where he completed flight training with the rank of 2ndLieutenant. He served in the Maryland National Guard beginning in 1949.From 1946-84 Bucky was employed at the United States Naval Academy as a Civil Engineer Technician in the Public Works Department. He was responsible for preparing the designs for many of the athletic fields at the Academy. Bucky was an active member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Annapolis Masonic Lodge No. 89 for over 70 years.For many years, starting in the 1950's, Bucky enjoyed singing with the Sons of the Severn Men's Barbershop Chorus as well as several quartets, performing around the Annapolis area. Bucky was an avid ballplayer. In 1943 he received an invitation from Branch Rickey, Director of Minor League Clubs, to attend a try-out camp for the Brooklyn Dodgers but military service intervened. In the 1940's and 50's he played baseball in the many leagues around Annapolis. He had a formidable reputation at the plate. He played fast-pitch softball for several years followed by a slow-pitch career that didn't end until he was well into his 70's.He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Lee Duvall of Davidsonville, MD and Barbara Lynn Fleming of Burke, VA., three grandchildren, David Capossela (Michele), Matthew Duvall (Tina) and Marybeth Davis (Russell), and five great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held on June 22, 2019, St. Andrews United Methodist Church. 4 Wallace Manor Rd, Edgewater, MD 21037 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon at the church.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Andrews UMC or the / , 4217 Park Place Ct. Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.

