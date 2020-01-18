Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert S. Randall. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM 1287 Lake Forest Drive Davidsonville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Albert S. "Buzzy" Randall, 74, of Gambrills, Maryland died December 16, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. Buzzy is predeceased by his parents, Albert and Elizabeth Randall, as well as his brother, John. He grew up in West Lanham Hills and graduated from DuVal High School. He retired from PEPCO after 35 years. He was also in the U.S. Air Force. Buzz is survived by his loving wife, Connie (Baxter) Randall, Brandi Randall, and Alan Randall (wife, Mary Rose Madden). He is also survived by his four grandchildren who adored their "Pappy". And Pappy so enjoyed spending time with them. They are Kailey Anderson, Kirra Anderson, Jude Randall, and Fallon Randall. There will be a Celebration of Life on January 25th from 2-5p.m. at 1287 Lake Forest Drive Davidsonville, MD 21035 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake or the ALS DC/MD/VA chapter.

