Albert C. Stracke, 87, of Arnold, MD, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born on January 3, 1932, he was the son of Joseph and Mary Stracke. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife (Mickey) of 35 years; brothers, Joe, John, Frank, Tony Stracke; and sister, Barbara Dicus. Survived by his children, Christine Egley, Tony Stracke (Tara), John Blanchfield, and Jo Ann Schneeman (Kurt); brothers, Vic and Tom Stracke; and sister, Mary-Ellen Kelley; seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. After graduating from Calvert Hall, Albert was drafted into the Army. Albert is a veteran of the Korean War, where he earned several metals, including the Purple Heart, & Combat Infantry Badge. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 10:00am in the St. John Evangelist Roman Catholic Church 689 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. Military honors will take place at 9:45am in the church vestibule. Interment at MD Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019