Alberta "Albie" E. McCall was born December 4, 1950 in Washington, DC to the late Walter and Aurel Cissel. Mrs. McCall was a longtime resident of Cheverly, Maryland. She was a very creative person who enjoyed sewing, embroidery, knitting, quilting, crafting and loved to share her passions by teaching others. Her handmade gifts of artistry will be treasured by many forever. Above all else, Mrs. McCall relished time spent with her family. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 48 years Jerome "Jerry" McCall, daughter Christina "Missy" Kelly and her husband Jeffrey, son Jerome "J.J." McCall, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, sister Marcia Perks, and grandson Jackson Kelly. In addition to her parents, her sister Virginia Battard preceded her in death. Mrs. McCall passed away at the age of 69 on January 16, 2020. All who knew her will dearly miss her. A visitation were 3pm-5pm and 7pm-9pm at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 7436 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd. Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

