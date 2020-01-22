The Capital Gazette

Alberta E. "Albie" McCall (1950 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "I just want to say Albie was a special person with a..."
    - Lester & Joyce Richardson
  • "So sorry to hear about the loss of my cousin. Much love and..."
    - Janice Bender
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Peggy Perniciaro
  • "Jerry, Missy, J J, I am so very sad to hear about Albies..."
    - Teri Ballenger
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - The Ballengers
Service Information
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD
21061
(410)-766-2200
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
7436 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd.
Glen Burnie, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alberta "Albie" E. McCall was born December 4, 1950 in Washington, DC to the late Walter and Aurel Cissel. Mrs. McCall was a longtime resident of Cheverly, Maryland. She was a very creative person who enjoyed sewing, embroidery, knitting, quilting, crafting and loved to share her passions by teaching others. Her handmade gifts of artistry will be treasured by many forever. Above all else, Mrs. McCall relished time spent with her family. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 48 years Jerome "Jerry" McCall, daughter Christina "Missy" Kelly and her husband Jeffrey, son Jerome "J.J." McCall, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, sister Marcia Perks, and grandson Jackson Kelly. In addition to her parents, her sister Virginia Battard preceded her in death.  Mrs. McCall passed away at the age of 69 on January 16, 2020. All who knew her will dearly miss her. A visitation were 3pm-5pm and 7pm-9pm at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 7436 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd. Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.