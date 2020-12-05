1/
Alberta Ellen Cotter
1930 - 2020
Alberta Ellen Cotter, 90, of Millersville, passed away on November 20, 2020. She was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts to the late Francis and Bertha Adams. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed writing, ceramics, traveling, exercising and Tai Chi, spending time with her family and volunteer work. Ellie is survived by her loving children, Valerie Sepkowski and her husband, Terry, Jeff Cotter and John Cotter; cherished grandchildren, Richard Nash, Kevin Nash and Alex Sepkowski; and beloved great-grandchildren, Vivian Nash, Richard Nash IV, Thomas Nash and Hudson Nash. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two children, David and Mary Terese; and seven siblings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Catholic Charities of Baltimore, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 or by visiting www.catholiccharities-md.org. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
