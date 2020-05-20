Alcides Pinto
Alcides Pinto, former chief of Psychology Services at Crownsville Hospital Center, passed away May 7, 2020 after a brief illness. Dr. Pinto is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ines Pinto; his daughters, Ines Alicea, Cristina, Monica and Ana Pinto, his son-in-laws, Pedro Alicea and Howard Hayes, and his granddaughters, Elena and Monica Alicea. Due to the pandemic, a Catholic Mass and memorial celebration will be held later, when family and friends can gather freely. The John M. Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis is hosting a guest registry and the family welcomes memories and anecdotes about Dr. Pinto. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to local food banks.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 20, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
