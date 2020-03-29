Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alecia Zeigler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alecia Marie (Parker) Zeigler, age 56, of Glen Burnie, MD, unexpectedly passed away on March 10, 2020. Born on July 29, 1963 in Washington, DC, to Roger and Deloris, Parker, Sr., "Leecy" proudly graduated Class of 1982 from Annapolis H.S.! In 1988, she earned a B.S. degree in Finance from her beloved Bowie State University. Afterward, career-oriented Alecia held tenured positions in the finance profession including with Wells Fargo, National City Mortgage and PNC Mortgage. At the time of her death, she was an almost 10-year employee of the State of Maryland and had progressed to Collection Agent Supervisor. Her children, Keian and Kalah Zeigler, and grandson, Keian, Jr., "KJ", will cherish her memory and smile. Predeceased by brother, Warren Parker, and grandparents Mildred Tooks, Warren Parker, Sr. and Edward & Hattie Hunt, she is survived by both parents of Annapolis and siblings: Roger Parker, Jr. and Keith (Helene) Brown each of Pasadena, MD; Faith, Christopher, and Pamela Parker all of Annapolis; Fransquar Melinda Berry of Arnold, MD; Stephanie Parker-Flowers of White Plains, MD; and Brian (Rochelle) Parker of Tacoma, WA. She is celebrated by 12 nephews, 15 nieces, combined 27 great-nieces/nephews, 4 aunts, 3 uncles, and host of cousins. Leecy was loved by significant other, Equavian Knight, and a dear friend to many, especially Betty Brown, Nita Parker, and Andrea Gilliard. Public viewing on Monday, March 30, 2020, 10am to 12:30pm, Walker's Life Memorial Ctr, 237 Patapsco Ave., Baltimore, MD. *Due to the pandemic, ONLY 10 people can cycle in at a time.* Services and Interment are private. ...A celebration of life may tentatively be planned for July 2020.

Alecia Marie (Parker) Zeigler, age 56, of Glen Burnie, MD, unexpectedly passed away on March 10, 2020. Born on July 29, 1963 in Washington, DC, to Roger and Deloris, Parker, Sr., "Leecy" proudly graduated Class of 1982 from Annapolis H.S.! In 1988, she earned a B.S. degree in Finance from her beloved Bowie State University. Afterward, career-oriented Alecia held tenured positions in the finance profession including with Wells Fargo, National City Mortgage and PNC Mortgage. At the time of her death, she was an almost 10-year employee of the State of Maryland and had progressed to Collection Agent Supervisor. Her children, Keian and Kalah Zeigler, and grandson, Keian, Jr., "KJ", will cherish her memory and smile. Predeceased by brother, Warren Parker, and grandparents Mildred Tooks, Warren Parker, Sr. and Edward & Hattie Hunt, she is survived by both parents of Annapolis and siblings: Roger Parker, Jr. and Keith (Helene) Brown each of Pasadena, MD; Faith, Christopher, and Pamela Parker all of Annapolis; Fransquar Melinda Berry of Arnold, MD; Stephanie Parker-Flowers of White Plains, MD; and Brian (Rochelle) Parker of Tacoma, WA. She is celebrated by 12 nephews, 15 nieces, combined 27 great-nieces/nephews, 4 aunts, 3 uncles, and host of cousins. Leecy was loved by significant other, Equavian Knight, and a dear friend to many, especially Betty Brown, Nita Parker, and Andrea Gilliard. Public viewing on Monday, March 30, 2020, 10am to 12:30pm, Walker's Life Memorial Ctr, 237 Patapsco Ave., Baltimore, MD. *Due to the pandemic, ONLY 10 people can cycle in at a time.* Services and Interment are private. ...A celebration of life may tentatively be planned for July 2020. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close