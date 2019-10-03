Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life Send Flowers Obituary

Alexander Marion passed away peacefully on Sunday September 29, 2019 at Hospice of the Chesapeake. Alex was born February 8, 1948 in Germany and moved to Baltimore, Maryland with his family as an infant. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, earned his B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University and his M.S. degree from George Washington University in Information Management. Alex started his professional career as a Senior Electrical and Regulatory Licensing Engineer at Baltimore Gas & Electric Company where he worked for 15 years. In 1988, he joined the Nuclear Utility Management and Resources Council (NUMARC) and continued through the formation of the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI). He retired as Vice President of Nuclear Operations after 24 years with the company. Once retired, Alex relaxed long enough to then take on the role as President of the McKinsey Park Condominium Board. Alex loved fishing, especially in Canada and Berkeley Springs, WV where he and his family created many memories. He enjoyed playing golf, even after a bad round, as long as there was a cold drink waiting with good friends. Among all his great hobbies and activities, Alex's greatest love was his wife Eileen "Hank" and his family. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Eileen; his daughters Jess and Kristin, sons in law, T and Rob; and his grandchildren Braden, Makenna and Amelia. Alex is also survived by his sister Helen; brother and wife Walt and Cathy; and his nieces and nephews Irene, Tony, Maura, Eric and Anna. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond and his nephew Joe. Family and friends of Alex know his love of good conversation, good food and most importantly a good laugh. A celebration of life will be held February 8, 2020. The family will provide details in the upcoming months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Alex Marion to Hospice of the Chesapeake or the Prostate Cancer Foundation (

