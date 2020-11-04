Our precious Lexi, born January 21, 2003 in Annapolis, MD, has gone home to be with Jesus on October 29, 2020. Lexi is preceded in death by her great grandmother, Jeanette Hebb; great-grandfather, John Heilker; great-uncles, John "Tommy" Egger and Steven Heilker. She is survived by her mother, Nicole Jordan; stepfather, Greg Jordan; sister, Gemma Jordan; grandparents, Karen and Michael Heilker; grandmother, Sharon Christopher; step-grandmother, Jeanette Vajta and her husband, Phillip Vajta; great-grandmother, Carolyn Heilker; great-grandfather, George Hebb; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lexi was a good friend to many. She was an amazing artist and dancer. As a young child, she was obsessed with dinosaurs which grew into a love of all animals, especially dogs and wanting to save them. She also loved sea life and was interested in becoming a marine biologist. She lived in Pasadena, MD her whole life and attended Chesapeake Christian Center and was a senior at Chesapeake High School. Family and friends may visit on Thursday and Friday, November 5 and 6, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, November 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Chesapeake Christian Center, 206 Weston Woods Dr., Pasadena, MD 21122. Interment at Mount Carmel Church Cemetery. Donations in Lexi's memory can be made to Chesapeake Christian Center Youth Group, 206 Weston Woods Dr., Pasadena, MD 21122 or Senior Dog Sanctuary, 8336 W B&A Rd., Severn, MD 21144.



