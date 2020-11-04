1/1
Alexis Heilker
2003 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our precious Lexi, born January 21, 2003 in Annapolis, MD, has gone home to be with Jesus on October 29, 2020. Lexi is preceded in death by her great grandmother, Jeanette Hebb; great-grandfather, John Heilker; great-uncles, John "Tommy" Egger and Steven Heilker. She is survived by her mother, Nicole Jordan; stepfather, Greg Jordan; sister, Gemma Jordan; grandparents, Karen and Michael Heilker; grandmother, Sharon Christopher; step-grandmother, Jeanette Vajta and her husband, Phillip Vajta; great-grandmother, Carolyn Heilker; great-grandfather, George Hebb; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lexi was a good friend to many. She was an amazing artist and dancer. As a young child, she was obsessed with dinosaurs which grew into a love of all animals, especially dogs and wanting to save them. She also loved sea life and was interested in becoming a marine biologist. She lived in Pasadena, MD her whole life and attended Chesapeake Christian Center and was a senior at Chesapeake High School. Family and friends may visit on Thursday and Friday, November 5 and 6, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, November 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Chesapeake Christian Center, 206 Weston Woods Dr., Pasadena, MD 21122. Interment at Mount Carmel Church Cemetery. Donations in Lexi's memory can be made to Chesapeake Christian Center Youth Group, 206 Weston Woods Dr., Pasadena, MD 21122 or Senior Dog Sanctuary, 8336 W B&A Rd., Severn, MD 21144.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chesapeake Christian Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stallings Funeral Home
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Heather Neish
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved