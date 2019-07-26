Alexis Ide Richter passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Alexis was born September 28, 1973 in Whidbey Island, WA to Warren (Renny) and Erica Ide. She was a loving mother, gifted athlete, and dedicated advocate for dolphins. Alexis is survived by her beloved son Jack, parents, partner Brian, and siblings Pete, Elizabeth and Bill Ide. She was pre-deceased by her grandparents Warren and Nancy Ide and Patricia and Donald Marsh. Memorial services will be held on Monday, July 29th at 3pm at Our Lady of the Fields in Millersville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ric O'Barry's Dolphin Project (www.dolphinproject.com).
Published in The Capital Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019