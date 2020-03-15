Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred B. McGuckian. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred B. McGuckian, (AKA: Al, Pop, Haus, and Moose) died peacefully at his home on March 4, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, loving spouse for almost 60 years, daughters: Amy McGuckian and Alicia, husband Bill Jenkins, his son: Allen and wife Kim McGuckian, his grandchildren: Caylin and Brendan Jenkins, Benjamin, Samuel, and Matthew McGuckian, and Lauren and Lilly Millette. Al was a true Annapolitan, born in a house where Maryland Hall now sits. When he was 2 years old, his parents moved down the street, accompanied by his late older sister, Margaret McGuckian Hibbard and his late brother, George McGuckian. Al truly loved Annapolis, especially being out on the water crabbing, fishing, boating, swimming, and ice skating. He told his wife, Nancy, as they were house hunting, that he would only buy a home on the water, so that his children could grow up enjoying the very same advantages that made his childhood so carefree and joyful. That is exactly what they did, enabling Al to enjoy his youth all over again. Al was a physical education teacher and coach at Annapolis Junior High School for 32 years. Throughout his retirement he would frequently run into a former student and they would thank him for being such a wonderful teacher and role model. In retirement, he took up golf, a game he loved with a passion, and connected with many friends as he improved his game and enjoyed their companionship over more than 20 fulfilling years. In addition to golf, he loved spending time with his grandchildren who in turn loved being with him. They learned to love the same easy going life style that so enriched his youth as they would hang out with "Pop" drinking "beer" (root beer) and listening to his stories about his life in, and his love for Annapolis. A celebration of Al's life is currently pending, due to the complications present as a result of the Coronavirus. And now as Pop would say in his later years, "I'm out of words". An online guest book is available at

