Alfred Clinton Frith, 86, a 26 year resident of Pasadena died on May 10, 2019 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center.He was born on January 15, 1933 in Selma, Alabama to the late George and Tempie Frith.Mr. Frith served honorably in the US Army for 21 years. He was a veteran of both the Vietnam and Korean wars. He received 2 Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart during his time of service. Mr. Frith was a member of the American Legion on Pittman Road.He worked for the State of Maryland as an electrician, retiring in the mid 1990's after over 10 years of service in the State Highway Administration in the Towson and Timonium areas.Mr. Frith was an avid boater and he loved fishing and crabbing.Mr. Frith is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joanna Frith, his sons; Clinton Frith (Valentina), Kenneth Frith, and Kevin Frith, his daughters; Cindy Sauthoff (Steve) and Charlene DeMali (Tony) and his grandchildren; David Frith, Anders Sauthoff, Erik Sauthoff, Tony DeMali, and Emily DeMali, and his great grandchildren; Alex and Landon.A graveside service will be held at 1:45 pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd., Crownsville, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 15, 2019