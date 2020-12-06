Zentgraf, Alfred J.,"Big Z", was born early on a cold Tuesday morning March 23, 1926 in Baltimore, Maryland to John and Mary Zentgraf. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary T. Zentgraf nee Salvetti, sister Katherine Taylor, and daughter in law Michelle L. Zentgraf. He is survived by two sons , John A. Zentgraf and Alfred J. Zentgraf, daughter in law Karen A. Zentgraf, three grandchildren, Matthew Zentgraf, Nicole Campbell, and Allison Zentgraf, four great grandchildren, Holden and Casey Campbell, Benjamin and Grayson Zentgraf, one sister Joan M. Thompson, and 8 nieces and nephews. He retired after 45 years as a master machinist from DCA food industries doing much of the R & D work. He has lived in Anne Arundel county since 1940. He liked boating, crabbing, reading and German Shepherd dogs. A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8 at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 from 6-8 pm. His funeral service will be held at Lasting Tributes on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 am with burial to follow at Loudon Park Cemetery.



