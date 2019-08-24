On August 18, 2019, Alice Brewer Lee passed away peacefully at the age of 92. Born in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, Alice lived most recently in Hanover, Maryland. Devoted wife of the late Allen Lee, she is survived by her children Adria Lee. Sibilly, Hanover, MD and Andru Lee; Severn, MD, and her granddogs Kissy and Moxie; and her loving nieces and nephew. Alice was predeceased by her parents Arnold Sr. and Madeleine Auld Brewer, brother Arnold Brewer Jr and sister Ruth Brewer Adams, her son-in-law Edward Sibilly, her daughter-in-law Lyn Lee and her longtime companion David Lupprian. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date with inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery. Please check www.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com for updated service times. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Boothbay Region Historical Society, PO Box 272,Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538 or to Boothbay Harbor United Methodist Church, PO Box 641, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019