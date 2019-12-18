Alice G. Murchake, 86, of Centreville, MD passed away on December 13th, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 6, 1933 in Annapolis, MD to the late George Washington Carr III, and Alice Virginia Christensen-Carr. Alice married James A. Murchake of Annapolis on January 21st 1959 and they lived in the Annapolis area until moving their family across the bridge to Queen Anne's County in 1980. Alice was very dedicated to her family and there was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her grandchildren. She loved cooking, gardening, reading and spending time with the local women's club and doing crafts. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her son William Haneke III, her daughter Marcia Haneke, her grand daughter Beth Haneke, her half-brothers' James R. "Pete" Browning, and Oscar Donalee "Donny" Churchwell Jr. and her half-sister Constance "Connie" Browning-Turner. Alice is survived by her daughter Lisa and her husband Christopher Vaught, her son Jay and his wife Tricia Murchake, her grandchildren; Ian Haneke, Adam Murchake, Christein Capel, & Alex Capel, and step grandchildren Jamie Greenfield, Tiffany Thomas, and Ryan Vaught, her brother George W. Carr IV, and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be on Friday December 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Hilcrest Cemetery in Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers a donation to the would make Alice happy.

