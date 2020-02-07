|
Visitation
View Map
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
View Map
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
View Map
St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church
Alice Patricia (McCarthy) Conine, 76, died at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, after losing her battle with cancer. Alice was born in Minneapolis, MN on June 21, 1943. Alice was one of six children and attended Academy of Holy Angels and University of Minnesota. She met her husband, Ben, the love of her life, by the flip of a coin on a blind date in MN in July 1964. They were married the following February and their 47 years together was an inspirational love story to all. As a Navy wife, she loved staying home to raise her four children but did work for the US Census briefly and for the Chicago Title Company in Annapolis for many years. Alice was an award winning woodcarver, enjoying weekly classes with the Arundel Wood Carvers. She also loved crafting, sewing, making quilts, knitting, visiting with her friends, playing cards, travelling, and, being a wonderful grandma attending activities and sporting events with her grandchildren. Alice had a big heart and enjoyed helping others. She was involved in church activities to serve others. She also volunteered for many years with the Helen Avalynne Tawes Garden in Annapolis, MD. Alice, a strong and proud supporter of Girl Scouts, was a Girl Scout for many years in her youth, an adult leader for her three daughters, and pleased to be a volunteer with her granddaughter's troop. Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Benny Doyle Conine and parents, Lora Hubbard McCarthy and Thomas McCarthy. She is survived by her much loved four children, Lora Marie McCoy (Steve), Benny Doyle Conine, Jr. (Dawn), Melissa Anne Cooper (James), and Alicia Leslie Zamorano (Joseph); twelve grandchildren Sean McCoy, Brian McCoy, Sara McCoy, Emma Conine, Payton Conine, Benny "Trey" Conine III, Meghan Cooper, Ryan Cooper, Jacob Zamorano, Savannah Zamorano, Sierra Zamorano, and Ephraim "EJ" Zamorano; and five siblings, Thomas McCarthy (Colleen), Lora McCarthy Dammann (Joel), David McCarthy (Debbie), Debbie McCarthy Bennedict (Steve), and Patricia McCarthy Engstrom; plus many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may visit on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Barranco Funeral Home in Severna Park, MD. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church in Annapolis on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10 am. Internment will take place at a later date in the Arlington National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Ben. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Girl Scouts of Central Maryland and/or the . Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
