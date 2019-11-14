Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Taylor. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

TAYLOR, ALICE COLLINS, 89, died November 6th ending her five year struggle with

TAYLOR, ALICE COLLINS, 89, died November 6th ending her five year struggle with breast cancer . Born in Humboldt, Tennessee, to Mayme and Gentry Collins. She was predeceased by her sister, Joyce Collins Dickerson and daughter Leslie Taylor Mong. She is survived by her husband, Richard W. Taylor, her daughter Amy Taylor Dhillon, three grandchildren Lauren Taylor Dhillon, Bradford Taylor Dhillon and Graciela Taylor Mong, and two stepsons Daniel Dhillon and Michael Dhillon. After graduating from Humboldt High School, where she was Captain of the basketball team, Alice spent a year in a ladies' finishing school, Whitworth College in Mississippi. The following year she attended Iowa State University. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in Textiles. She Loved regaling friends with stories of her sorority days as an Alpha Delta Phi. Alice was a Home Economics & Nutrition teacher for 26 years at Arundel Senior High School. In the 1980's she attained a Masters of Education from the University of Maryland. She ran a fashion merchandising group at the high school and every year would take a lucky group of students to New York city to tour the couture houses. She also ran the DECA group, having one National Award Winner. Loved by all that met her, she kept in close touch with many former students, co-workers and friends. Her retirement in 1995 coincided with the birth of her first grandchild. Two more followed over the next four years as she transitioned to what she liked to call a full time "Professional" Grandmother. Parents of her grandchildren's classmates considered her an institution at their schools. There was rarely a school or sports event that Alice missed. If you knew Alice, you knew she loved football and she would never miss her grandson's football games. In 2007 Alice's oldest daughter, Leslie Taylor Mong, was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer. Alice suspended her grandmother duties and spent the next five years caring for her until her death in 2012. Alice was an active member of the Panhellenic Club of Annapolis. She was a previous member of the Republican Women of Anne Arundel County and The Severn Town Club. She also loved her ladies group, the PWC, of the First Presybterian Church of Annapolis, where she was a member for 58 years. Following her Memorial Service on November 30th at 2pm, her PWC group will host a reception in Fellowship Hall. Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close