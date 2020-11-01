1/1
1927 - 2020
Alicia Carroll "Pat" O'Brien Milligan, 93, an 8 year resident of Annapolis, MD and previously of Harwood, MD, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home. Pat was born on April 18, 1927 in Watertown, MA to the late Hugh and J. Alice Carroll O' Brien. Pat earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Emmanuel College in Boston, MA in 1949 and in her spare time enjoyed quilting and other fiber arts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William Joseph "Bill" Milligan; a son, Stephen A. Milligan and her siblings, Hugh and Eben O'Brien and Elizabeth Brach. She is survived by her children; Mary P. Burroughs of Salisbury, MD, William J. Milligan of Great Falls, VA, Hugh J. Milligan of Alexandria, VA, Michael P. Milligan and Paul E. Milligan, both of Columbia, MD and David J. Milligan of Myrtle Beach, SC; her grandchildren, Ryan, Sean, Timothy, Elizabeth, Catherine and Emily Milligan and Matthew Burroughs and two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Declan Milligan. No services will be held at her request. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
