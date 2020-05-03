Alicia Williams Blamphin of Grasonville, MD and The Villages, FL entered Glory on April 27, 2020 – her 82nd birthday – at Ocala (FL) Regional Medical Center following a major cerebral hemorrhage, the second in five months. She passed peacefully with John, her husband of 60 years, by her side. Alicia was a physical therapist, much beloved by her patients through more than 40 years of practice in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC. After pre-medical studies at Westminster College (PA), she moved on to the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond where she received her BS degree in physical therapy in 1960, supported by a full scholarship from what is now the March of Dimes Foundation. In the course of her career, she treated patients in a variety of settings: VA hospitals, university medical centers, home healthcare organizations, skilled nursing facilities and in her own private practice. In each setting she worked hard to create a "you can do this" bond with her patients-many of whom later became her good friends. She was proud of having been part of the new generation of professional women who successfully juggled the demands of their career with equally demanding family responsibilities. Alicia retired from practice in 2002. She and her husband bought a home in The Villages, FL, in 2004, splitting retirement between Florida and their Maryland home. Always physically active, Alicia quickly adapted to the Florida frustrations of golf, played pickleball and tennis, loved her "core conditioning" Pilates class, and even took up clogging. For many years, she and John enjoyed numerous summer cruises and raft-ups with friends on the Chesapeake Bay on their boat "Therapy", and even journeyed through part of The Great Loop. Her greatest joy was spending time with her six grandchildren, especially at the family's summer beach cottage in South Bethany, Delaware. Alicia was born in Weston, WV, on April 27, 1938, the second daughter of Harold and Alice Williams. The family subsequently moved to Arlington, VA, where she met her future husband at Washington-Lee High School. They married in 1959 moved to Arnold, MD in 1976 then "downsized" to Grasonville in 2018. She was a past Secretary of the Ulmstead Club in Arnold, and was a member of Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church. In addition to her husband John, she is survived by a daughter Lisa Blamphin Wood (Chris, dec) of Severna Park, MD, a son John Martin Blamphin (Tracy) of Chester, MD and six grandchildren – Caitlin Wood, Dylan Wood, Bethany Blamphin, Sabrina Wood, Merrick Wood, and Crispin Blamphin – and numerous beloved nephews, nieces and cousins. A Celebration of Alicia's life will be scheduled later this year. Contributions in Alicia's memory may be sent to Operation Homebound, North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Rd., Lady Lake, FL 32159.



