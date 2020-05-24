Alisa Anne Scible, 59, a resident of Edgewater, passed away after a protracted battle with cancer on May 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born on September 25, 1960 in Washington, DC, Alisa spent her childhood amongst an incredibly large extended family in Maryland before moving to Naples, Italy. She attended Forrest Sherman High School in Naples and returned to the US in 1978. Soon thereafter, Alisa met her lifetime love, David Townshend Scible, and on May 17, 1980 they were married. Together they had two daughters and Alisa retired from a career in real estate to raise them at home. For nearly two decades she was an active volunteer for her children's schools and activities; leading Girl Scout troops, organizing fundraisers, coaching clubs, and investing herself in their development and upbringing. When her daughters were grown she began writing again and published a series of contemporary romance novels. Alisa had a passion for life and people. She was vivacious, with a wide smile and genuineness that made friends everywhere she went. She filled every room with laughter. To know her was to love her. With chronic wanderlust, Alisa traveled with family and friends at every opportunity. She enjoyed planning trips and events, writing, and spending warm days at the beach with her toes in the sand and the ocean waves circling her ankles. Above all else, Alisa was most devoted to family and enjoying her time as a wife, mother, and grandmother to her three young grand-babies. Alisa lived loud and loved hard, with a presence much larger than her being. The bigger the vessel moving through the water, the bigger the wake left behind. Her too-soon departure from this earth is a gaping loss and she is missed beyond measure. Alisa was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Camden and Madelyn Terry. She is survived by her husband, David Scible; her two daughters, Kristina Anne (Justin) Terry of Edgewater and Mary Melissa Scible of Tracy's Landing; three grandchildren, Isla Anne, Amelia Helen and Justin Townshend Terry; her parents, Harry and Elizabeth Cotten of Riva; two brothers, Harry (Tish) Cotten and Timothy Cotten and a host of extended family and dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held when large social gatherings are once again safe and permitted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cheryl's Rescue Ranch or your local animal rescue organization. An online guestbook is available at:



