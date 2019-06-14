|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Allen W. Lowry Allen W. Lowry of Gambrills, MD passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Allen was born on November 12, 1939 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL to the late Frank S. Lowry and Della Mae (Kinsey) Lowry. Allen was a caring and compassionate man that made his purpose in life to care for others. He proudly served in the Airforce from 1966-1969, then worked at the National Security Agency until he retired. Also known as "Al," he enjoyed carpentry, gardening, outdoors, the beach, friends, and family. Also close to his heart was the volunteer work he did on mission trips with the Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church. He especially enjoyed joining the ASP (Appalachia Service Project) group from Wilmington, DE. He was a devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather that lived life to its fullest. Allen was beloved husband of 52 years to the late Bonnie G. Lowry; devoted father of Kimberly Woodward (husband Stephen) of Wilmington, DE, Belinda Connolley (husband John) of Gambrills, MD, and Lori Hoy of Jacksonville, FL; cherished grandfather of 9: Chelsea, Jordan, Dylan, Tabitha, Caitlyn, Jenna, Cayla, Nick, and Evy; and great-grandfather of Daniel; caring brother of Edward Lowry, Glenn Lowry and Betty Jo McGhee. The family will receive friends at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road in Odenton on Tuesday, June 18th, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, June 19th, at 11:00 AM. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, Allen would love for contributions to be made to the ASP- Appalachia Service Project, 4523 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601 or at www.asphome.org/tributes. For more information or to post condolences, please visit www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from June 14 to June 16, 2019
