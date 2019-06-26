Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Bowers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alma Casey Bowers, 85, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Crofton Care and Rehab Center. She was born on October 2, 1933 in Annapolis, MD and graduated from Annapolis Senior High School with the class of 1952. She then went on to work for the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company on Main Street. She relocated with her husband to Washington DC and then to Palmer Park, MD for a short while, before settling back into Annapolis where she lived the rest of her life as a proud Annapolitan. She was a devoted mother and supported her family by working as a nanny for several families in the Annapolis area and she also worked as a teacher's assistant at Tyler Heights Elementary School. She was a member of the Eastport Baptist Church for much of her life where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She loved reading, listening to music, watching tv, cooking, tending to her plants, being with her friends, shopping, spending time outdoors, eating out, and spending time with her family. Preceding her in death are her parents Ruth & Frank Casey and her sister Mary Jean Camponeski. Surviving her are her three children John, Tom and Ellen, along with their spouses, her four grandchildren Margaret, Casey, Katie and Sara, and her sister Audrey Gregg . There will be a private service.

