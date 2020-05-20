Alma R. Boyko
Alma R. "Candy" Boyko, 61, a 24 year resident of Severn, died on May 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Candy loved gardening, spending time at the beach and the pool, hosting parties and dinners, relaxing during the summertime and spending time with her grandchildren. She was the glue that held her family together. Candy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Nicholas Boyko, daughters Natasha Boyko of Annapolis and Chrystyna (Adam) Sullivan of Pasadena, granddaughters Nadia and Abigail Sullivan, brother Roger (Nancy) Meadows of Texas and the beloved family dog, Quincy. She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Boyko and five siblings. A celebration of Candy's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 217 E. Redwood St., Suite 1100, Baltimore, MD 21202.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 20, 2020.
