Almeda Frances Bagley Stroup, 98, passed away peacefully at her home on May 26, 2019. Affectionately known as "Pete", she was born in Cumberland, Maryland in 1921 and married Otis Stroup Sr. In 1939. She moved with her family to Severna Park in 1955 and has lived in Pasadena since 1991. She and her husband were charter members of Pasadena United Methodist Church, and she has been an active member of Galilee Lutheran Church for the last 10 years.Her friends and family remember her as the life of the party.She was preceded in death by her husband in 1982. She is survived by daughter Kay (Jack) Klovstad, of Pasadena, son Otis (Karen) Stroup Jr. Of Catonsville, granddaughter Laurie (Chuck) Thompson of Pasadena, granddaughter Karen (Rich) Roberts of Winchester, VA, as well as eight great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 10:30 am at Galilee Lutheran Church, 4652 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD, 21122.Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD or to LWML ( Lutheran Women Mission League) c/o Galilee Lutheran Church, 4625 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122.

