Alphonse Robert Gauthier Sr., 90, of Crofton, MD., went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2019. He was born in Hartford, Ct. on December 9, 1928, he later attended and graduated from, Plainville High school, Becker Jr. College, and the University of Connecticut, Class of 1957. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954. Alphonse later met and soon married the love of his life Betty on April 18, 1959. Early in his career (1966) he earned his CPA, and worked at the U.S. General Accounting Office from 1954 until 1975, where he then worked for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission from 1975 until 1985. Alphonse is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Gauthier, his loving children, Carol Ann Carita, Mary Lou Truelove, Joanne Cashwell, Al Gauthier, Jr., and Lori Williamson, his 11 grandchildren, and 23 Great-grandchildren. Alphonse was a practicing Catholic, and a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he taught CCD Classes. Alphonse also enjoyed working with wood, restoring furniture, and making wood products, he enjoyed staying active, playing handball, tennis and working out at Golds Gym. He was also member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home – 16000 Annapolis Road Bowie, MD 20715. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Chapel – 16501 Annapolis Road Bowie, MD 20715, with the interment following the Mass, in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019