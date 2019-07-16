Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin D. Jones Jr.. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alvin D. Jones, Jr. passed away at home under Hospice Care on July 13, 2019. He was 82 years old, and the son of Alvin and Mary Brown Jones of Annapolis, MD. He attended Eastport Elementary and graduated from Annapolis High School in 1954. Being an excellent athlete, he was selected first team All City and County in basketball. He graduated from Fairmont State College, now University of Fairmont, in Fairmont, WV. After graduating, he taught and coached basketball for several years in Western Maryland. Returning to Annapolis, he was appointed by Mayor Joe Griscom to the advisory Board of the Annapolis City Recreation Department. In 1962, he began his 31 year career with the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks. He started in a very small department as an Area Supervisor and became Recreation Administrator of a very large department where he was responsible for many programs still in existence today. Alvin and his wife of 60 years Katherine raised their family in Cape St. Claire, and have lived there for 54 years. After retiring, they spent many winters in Florida, and summers at their home on the lower Eastern Shore. Alvin liked to travel, read, he read 3 papers a day, liked to shop for good bargains, and kept the house supplied. He liked being on the water, fishing and boating, and taking good care of 2 acres of land on the shore. He was a Charter Member of Bay Country Sporting Club, and enjoyed many happy years hunting with his friends, and most of all hunting with his son, Alvin, for over 30 years. He loved to spend time with his family and was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who will forever be loved and missed. He leaves to mourn him, his wife Katherine, children, Alvin D. Jones, III (Lisa), Monica A. Jones, Mary K. Bilodeau. Grandchildren, Katie M. Best (Tommy); Andrew and Nicole Bilodeau; Anthony, Kyle and Michael Jones, and soon, great granddaughter baby girl Best. After a long hard fight, rest in peace dear one. Friends and family are invited to the John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester St, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Wednesday July 17 from 6 to 8 PM. A funeral service will be held in the Taylor Chapel on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

