Alvin Marion Dove, Sr., "Mickey", 79, a lifelong resident of Harwood, MD, died on Tuesday, March 24 due to cancer at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 27, 1940 in Harwood, MD to the late Lucille Paddy and Wilson H. Dove, Sr. Mickey was a heavy equipment operator for most of his life and in his spare time enjoyed horse pulling. Mickey is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy May Dove; his children, Tamara M. Owens of Madison, VA and Donald Ray Dove, Sr. and Alvin M. Dove, Jr. both of Harwood, MD; his sister, Dorothy V. League of Harwood, MD; his grandsons, Donald Ray Dove, Jr. and Gerald O'Day Goodwin, III and one great-grandson. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

