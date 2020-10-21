Alvin Tilghman

Our beloved, Alvin "Mole" Tilghman (33° F&AM), 86, transitioned into eternal life on October 10, 2020. We remain grateful for his legacy, leadership, and continued presence in our lives. Treasuring his memory are his family and friends, especially his devoted wife of 56 years, Sylvia; children, Dujuan (Denise), Lavertta (Marrell), and Vonnita (Walter); and grandchildren. Services for Mr. Tilghman will begin with a viewing on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. His Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, October 24, 2020, starting with a family hour at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11:00 a.m. All funeral celebrations will be held at the Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Rd., Jessup, Maryland.



