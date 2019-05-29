Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Combs. View Sign Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

Amy Oida Combs was born May 20, 1925 in Kobe, Japan to the late Sakae and Fumi Oida. In Japan Mrs. Combs attended the prestigious, all girl Catholic school Seishin Gukuin. After moving to the United States Mrs. Combs worked as an Asian Language Translator at the Social Security Administration and also as a teacher. In her free time she enjoyed Ballroom dancing and drawing. Mrs. Combs was a godly, self-less and loving person who was known to put others before herself.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Murray C. Combs in 2003, and her siblings Kay Kanai and Marie Oida. Left to cherish her memory are her children Jean Prettyman and husband Bill of Melbourne, FL, Eileen Heefner of Burtonsville, Cheryl Loeb and husband David of Ellicott City, grandchildren Sarah Loeb and Ben Loeb.Mrs. combs passed away peacefully May 24, 2019 at her home. Her memory will be cherished in the hearts of all who knew her. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, June 8, 2pm-3pm with a memorial service beginning at 3pm at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy S. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. If you prefer you may donate to the in lieu of flowers.

