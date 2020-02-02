Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy DiDio Barber. View Sign Service Information Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 View Map Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St Andrew by the Bay Church 701 College Parkway Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Amy DiDio Barber of Arnold, MD, passed away on January 30, 2020 after an incredibly brave 10-year battle with Renal Cell Carcinoma. Born in Philadelphia on June 18, 1959, she was the daughter of Dorothy Mae Hamman DiDio and the late Anthony T. DiDio. Amy was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School in Philadelphia and West Chester University of PA where she majored in Speech Pathology. She received her master's degree from Coppin State University in Education. After years spent in the classroom she later served as the Special Education Chairperson at Broadneck High School. She ultimately retired from the Anne Arundel County Government where she worked in the Human Resources Personnel Department. Amy is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Gregory H. Barber, children Jillian Lee Barber Murphy (Tripp), Hannah Dorothea Barber Wolfgang (Dave) and Ryan Gregory Barber, and her loyal dog Gus who never left her side and could always sense her discomfort. She is also survived by her sister Karen DiDio Groesbeck, (Gary), brother James DiDio, and sister Debby Christmann DiDio. Amy also had an incredible talent for baking. So much so she started Just Desserts, providing her products to friends, local caterers, and restaurants. There was rarely a time when you could enter her home when the smell of fresh baked goods was not in the air or music playing in the background. Her battle with cancer was an example of courage, strength and beauty under the most trying and challenging circumstances. She never complained about her situation and always looked forward to the next time she could spend time with her family for love and encouragement. Amy touched countless lives with her constant smile, sense of humor, talent, and love of life. She was blessed to have close friends from all stages of her life and cherished her time with her girlfriends. She dearly loved her Naval Academy Sponsor sons and their families and treated them with love and admiration as if they were her own children. A Memorial gathering will be held at the Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy., Severna Park, MD 21146 on Wednesday, February 12 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 13 at 11:00 AM at St Andrew by the Bay Church, 701 College Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21409. A reception to celebrate the life of this wonderful woman to be held immediately following at O'Loughlin's Restaurant, 1258 Bay Dale Dr., Arnold, MD 21012. Donations in Amy's memory may be made to: Greg & Amy Barber TKE Leadership Endowed Scholarship at West Chester University Donations by check can be sent to Marita Blackney at West Chester University Foundation, 202 Carter Drive, West Chester, PA 19382. For more information or questions, contact

