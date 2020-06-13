Amy Roberta Stallings Brennan, of Severna Park, passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born on May 16, 1935 in Glyndon, MD, to Charles R. and Roberta P. Stallings, of Baltimore and Severna Park, Maryland. Amy attended Franklin High School in Reisterstown, and transferred for her junior and senior year to Annapolis High where she graduated and was a member of the Honor Society, Traffic Squad, Wake Literary Society, and Prom Committee. Amy worked for her father at The Layton Company in Baltimore, and also enjoyed her work as a bookkeeper for Ruppert Brothers. Over the years she used her financial skills to help both her son and her grandson with accounting for their own businesses. Amy loved to sing and was a long time member of the Arundelair Chorus, a women's performance choir. Throughout the years she had many treasured pets, who she considered part of the family. Amy had a servant's heart, and frequently cooked for her family, whom she taught to be conscientious, to have a sense of humor, and most importantly compassion and love of family. She served as a supportive listener, providing encouragement to her adult grandchildren as they raised families of their own. In retirement she enjoyed working on the computer making clever cards and books for friends and family. Amy found the fun in every situation and was dearly loved by all. She was predeceased by her husband of 19 years, James S. Brennan, a supervisor at General Motors, and her brother, Charles R. Stallings, III. She is survived by her children, Chet (Debbie) Goudy, III, Bobbi (Mike) Warwick and Patti (Bill) Utz, two step-children Tim and Kathleen Brennan; seven grandchildren, CJ, Cody, Shelby, Lindsay, Charlie, Carol, Jason, and eight great-grandchildren Ryleigh, Trevor, Karli Rae, Noel, Harry, Elora, Asher, and Isabella. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake at 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD, 21122. Online condolences may be made on:



