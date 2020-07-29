1/1
Anderson "Ford" Tarr
Anderson "Ford" Tarr, Jr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25th due to complications of dementia. He was in his 89th year. Ford was born in Baltimore, Maryland and was a graduate of Mount Saint Joe. He was an honorary member of the Naval Academy Alumni Association and belonged to the Naval Academy Sailing Squadron, Elks Lodge, and the Annapolitan Club. He served as a member of Civitan International for decades and as a member of the Annapolis Yacht Club for 30 years. He started his career at Martin Marietta and later worked at his father's trucking company, Tarr's Express, Inc. which delivered pharmaceutical and health supplies to the greater Baltimore area. Upon his father's retirement, he became President of Tarr's Express and grew the business to a 30+ truck fleet. He was a charter member of St. Philip Neri Church and a member of Our Lady of the Fields. Ford is survived by Mary, his beloved wife of 64 years. He is also survived by his two children, son Kenneth (Kathleen), daughter Linda Jablon (Brian) and five grandchildren, Shannon, Mark, Michelle, Sarah, and London. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Joan McHugh. Ford enjoyed getting together regularly with his family. His passions included boating on the Chesapeake Bay, gardening his prized hybrid tea roses, golfing, and especially playing Poker. A private mass will be held at Our Lady of the Fields where Ford will be interred. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Maryland Chapter, Washington D.C.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 29, 2020.
