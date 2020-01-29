Andrew Nicholas Boyko, 31, a longtime resident of Severn, died January 25, 2020. Born on January 1, 1989, he was a 2007 graduate of Glen Burnie High School and attended classes at Salisbury University. From high school until 2018, he worked for Short Hop Moving company until recently joining the manufacturing department at Northrop Grumman. Andrew was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles, and he enjoyed disc golfing, cooking and spending time at the beach. He is survived by his parents, Nicholas and Candy Boyko of Severn; sisters Natasha Boyko of Annapolis and Chrystyna (husband Adam) Sullivan of Pasadena; and nieces Nadia and Abigail Sullivan. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, January 31 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020