Andrew Joseph BURGER Jr (Andy), 78, of Severna Park, died on December 29, 2019 in Crofton, MD. He leaves Christina Mary (Longo) Burger, of Ayre, MA, his beloved wife of 51 years. Andy was born in Newark, NJ, on 24 September 1941 to Andrew J. Burger Sr., of Newark, and Anna (Lardner) Burger, of Hoboken, NJ. He resided in Newark until graduating St. Peter's College, Jersey City, in 1963, with a degree in European History. His 1963-68 U.S. Marine Corps tour included combat service in Vietnam. He attained the rank of Captain. He attended Graduate School at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, before embarking on a 37- year career at the National Security Agency, Fort Meade, MD. His interests included railroading, trolley-car preservation, industrial archeology, ships, lighthouses, canals, diners, travel, music, and environmental protection. He loved cats. Andy was an active member of the New Jersey Transportation Heritage Center; Roebling Chapter, Society for Industrial Archeology; Baltimore Streetcar Museum; North Jersey Electric Railway Historical Society; American Lighthouse Foundation; Chesapeake Chapter, U.S. Lighthouse Society; New Jersey Lighthouse Society; and the Odenton Heritage Society. He is preceded in death by sisters Anne Theresa (Burger) Williams, of Winnabow, NC, and Catherine Anne (Burger) Johnson, of Frederick, MD. Andy is survived by two sons, Andrew William Burger, of Queenstown, MD and Daniel Joseph Burger, of Charleston, SC and three grandchildren: Tristan Andrew Burger, child of Andrew William Burger and Brittany Hyers of Cordova, MD; and Rose Marie and Flora Josephine Burger, daughters of Daniel Joseph Burger and Emily Rose Cooper. A Memorial Gathering will be conducted from 10-11:30 a.m. at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD 21054 on January 4, 2020. Interment at Epiphany Cemetery of St. Peter's Parish, Odenton, at 12 p.m. on January 4, 2020. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019