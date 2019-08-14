Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Cascio. View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew Murray Cascio of Stevensville, Maryland died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home. He was 78. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 6, 1941, he was the son of the late Samuel and Barbara Purves Cascio. His early training at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute was continued at McCoy College. Employed by Butler Stone he detailed installations at Williamsburg and University of Baltimore Law School, among others. As designer and project manager for Brown Engineering, his restoration projects in the Annapolis area include William Paca House, London Town and the Market House on City Dock. Other Annapolis based projects include McGarvey's Restaurant, Harbor House Restaurant, the original Anne Arundel Medical Center, and facilities for Lifetime Pediatrics. As one of the founders of Historic Ellicott City, his work included the restoration of the first railroad terminus in the US and other historic sites and businesses. His company, Wateroakworks Inc., located in Pasadena, MD, designed and constructed custom residences in Annapolis, Kent Island and Ohio. Andrew's body of work represents his passion and talent for fine construction and design with respect for historical integrity. His talents contributed to the environments and people with whom he worked through his unique perspective and attention to detail. Andrew is survived by his wife, Carole Cascio of Stevensville, MD; daughters, Andrea White and husband Randy of Chino Valley, AZ, Jennifer Cascio of Flagstaff, AZ and Patricia Sommerville and husband Joe of Maryland; two grandchildren, Isabel Cardenas-Cascio of New York City, NY and Emilio Cardenas-Cascio of La Paz, Bolivia. Services will be announced at a later date. Contributions can be made in his name to Compass Regional Hospice Inc 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. Arrangements made by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019

