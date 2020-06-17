Andrew James Michalak, "Andy", of Easton, MD, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at University of Maryland Shock Trauma, from complications after a fall. He was born in Baltimore the son of Andrew Michalak and Anna Michalak July 24, 1941. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, and shortly after attended Officer Candidate School, graduating in June 1964, where he was commissioned Second Lieutenant in the US Air Force, serving in the Maryland Air National Guard until his retirement in June, 1985. While in the Air Force he flew the T-33, T- 37, T-38, F-86, and F-100. In 1966 he was employed as a pilot by American Airlines, where he flew the DC-6, DC-7, Lockheed Electra, B-272, B-757 and B-767, and finally served as a Check Pilot on the B-727, B-757 and B-767. He retired from American in July, 2000. Andy's special flying passion was Warbird fighters. Over his civilian flying career he flew the Hawker Hurricane, P-51 Mustang, MK-9 Spitfire, P-40, FG-1D Corsair and F-86 E in Airshows around the country and in Canada. With his wife Alice "Boots" in 1989 they bought and completely restored a T-6G, winning Reserve Grand Champion at Oshkosh and other major airshows. He was a flight leader and Formation Check Pilot for the North American Trainer Association and a Certified Flight Instructor. His total flying time was more than 35,000 hours. Andy married Alice "Boots" Turner in September, 1980. Together they shared the love of flying, boating and traveling, especially to be with their children and grandchildren. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Andrew J. Michalak, Jr. of Annapolis, John A. Michalak and wife Claudia, of Lake Worth, Florida, step children, Spencer J. Leech and wife Jana, of Annapolis, MD, Elizabeth T. Leech, of Seward, Alaska, Susanne A. Leech and husband, Jed Drake, of Jamestown, RI. He is also survived by his beloved grandsons, Evan, Ethan and Nicolas Michalak and granddaughter, Nicole Drake. Funeral services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Military Aviation Museum, 1341 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23457.



