Andrew Michael Kuczinski Sr., 88, of Severn, passed away at his home on March 3, 2019. He was born in Baltimore to the late Stephen and Genevie Kuczinski. He honorably served his country in the Army, 393rd Army Field Artillery. Andrew was the proud owner of Andy's Concrete Inc., which he started in 1964. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 276. He enjoyed fishing, eating crabs, gardening, traveling, swimming, going to the beach and was an avid sports fan. In addition to his parents, Andrew was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; sons, Ronald, Andrew Jr. and Michael; and his siblings, Sophie, Rose, Jennie, Marion "Zek", Frank and Steven.Andrew is survived by his loving companion, Cecilia E. Smith; devoted children, Angie (Harry), Thomas (Laurie) and Richard (Teresa); cherished grandchildren, Andrew III, little Richard, Ronald, Justin, Racheal, Michael Jr., Angel and Jessica; and beloved great-grandchildren, Natalie and Liam Patrick. The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Highway) Glen Burnie on Fri., March 8th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, 1 PM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For condolences, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
