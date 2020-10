Or Copy this URL to Share

Andrew Raddie, age 90, of Crownsville, MD passed away at his daughter's home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Andy was a loving and loyal husband, father, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. Memorial to be at a later date due to COVID. Private interment in Shenandoah, PA. In his memory and to honor Andy, please remember to support our veterans.



