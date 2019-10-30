Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andru "Andy" Lee. View Sign Service Information Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton , MD 21113 (410)-672-2200 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton , MD 21113 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On October 6, 2019, Andru "Andy" Lee of Severn, Maryland, passed away suddenly at the age of 60. Andy was born on April 27, 1959 in Seattle, Washington, the son of G. Allen and Alice Brewer Lee. He grew up in Glen Burnie, MD, until his family relocated to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, where he graduated from All Saints Cathedral High School in 1977. In 1980, Andy returned to Maryland where he began his career in the Auto Parts Industry. He worked at NAPA Auto Parts in Millersville, MD, Kunkle Auto Parts (now Auto Plus) in Odenton, MD, and finally Fisher Auto Parts in Odenton, MD as a Parts Salesman. He grew from a beginner in the industry to one of the best. Andy loved cooking, watching sports, NASCAR (going to the races), and travelling. A special place in his heart was summer vacations since childhood to the family home in Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Devoted husband of the late Lyn Lee, he is survived by his sister Adria Lee Sibilly (Hanover, MD); his two fur babies Kissy and Moxie; and several cousins. He is also survived by his special longtime friends Ronald Ellis and David Collins. In addition to his wife Lyn, Andy was predeceased by his parents G. Allen and Alice Brewer Lee and his brother-in-law Edward Sibilly. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, November 11th from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road in Odenton. For more information or to post condolences, please visit

