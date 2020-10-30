1/1
Angela Banger
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela Maria "Angie" Banger, 53, a resident of Mayo, MD passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home. Angie was born on April 28, 1967 in Cheverly, MD to William E. and the late Mildred D. Morris. After graduating from South River High School, Angie married and moved to Fort Myers, FL before relocating to Palmetto, FL. She worked as a computer technician with Manatee Bank in Bradenton, FL. Angie returned to Mayo after the death of her mother in 2012, to help her father. She was a member of American Legion Post 226 in Mayo and enjoyed computers in her spare time. In addition to her father, Angie is survived by her boyfriend, Steve, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be made online at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved