Angela Maria "Angie" Banger, 53, a resident of Mayo, MD passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home. Angie was born on April 28, 1967 in Cheverly, MD to William E. and the late Mildred D. Morris. After graduating from South River High School, Angie married and moved to Fort Myers, FL before relocating to Palmetto, FL. She worked as a computer technician with Manatee Bank in Bradenton, FL. Angie returned to Mayo after the death of her mother in 2012, to help her father. She was a member of American Legion Post 226 in Mayo and enjoyed computers in her spare time. In addition to her father, Angie is survived by her boyfriend, Steve, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be made online at:



