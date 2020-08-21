Angela Klisch Lowe, 78, a 17 year resident of Annapolis and previously of Fairfax County, VA, passed away at her residence on August 7, 2020 in the presence of her children after a two month battle with cancer. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Born September 25, 1941 in Washington, DC, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1963 from Dunbarton College in Washington. She spent nearly 17 years in various customer facing roles at MCI Corporation before retiring in 2002. Angela was a member of St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church where she enjoyed volunteering. She also enjoyed music and traveling, particularly beach getaways. She had a number of other hobbies, including cooking, sewing and crafts, and she especially loved frequenting local restaurants and engaging in good conversation. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wayne "Bob" Lowe, who died in 2015, Angela is survived by her children, John D. (Anissa R.) Klisch of Roswell, GA and Laura M. (Victor B.) Taylor of Hudson, NY, and her grandchildren, John D. Klisch, Jr. and Jessica R. Klisch. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there are no public services planned at this time. Angela's final resting place will be at the United States Naval Academy Columbarium. To celebrate Angela's memory, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 ATTN: Tribute Program. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
.