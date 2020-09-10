Angeline Black, 66, of Bowie, Maryland passed away on August 24, 2020 in her home. Angeline Black was born in Logan, West Virginia to the late Clifton Thornton Black and Hattie Mae Scott in 1954. She was a graduate of West Virginia University and worked as a teacher for Prince George's Public Schools in Maryland for more than 22 years. She was involved in numerous educational organizations and was the recipient of several prestigious teaching awards for her commitment to higher learning. Angeline is preceded in death by her brothers, Clifton, Alvin, Frank, Dan, Paul and Lowell Black, and her sister, Phyllis Mashreque. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Landaw, son-in-law, Jared Landaw, grandchildren, Dylan and Kendall Landaw, brothers, Roger, Fred, Clinton and Michael Black, and sisters, Clara Betty Moore and Marilyn Jackson. Angeline was generous, kind and thoughtful. She was a devout Christian who strived to live a life of purpose, faith and love. She touched the lives of many, including her colleagues, students, family members and fellow worshipers. While she is no longer with us, her faith in God and love for her friends and family continue to permeate. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held for family members only. In lieu of flowers, please kindly donate to the American Kidney Fund in honor of Angeline Black. The family of Angeline Black wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her nephew, Calvin Jackson Jr., and former nurse, Cherry-Anne Lewis, for the extraordinary love and care they provided to Angeline in her final years.



